Four People Arrested After Taking Stolen Sports Cars And Trucks To Drag Strip

Four car thieves have been arrested and charged after illegally obtaining five vehicles from a car dealership in El Paso, Texas.
Police accuse Mark Mitchell, Nicole Davidson, Robert Lee Reynolds and Amy Chavira of using fraudulent wire transfer documentation to obtain a 2017 Acura NSX, 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, 2012 Chevrolet Camaro, 2014 Nissan Armada and 2015 Ford F-150 from the Fox Acura dealership.
In one instance, 45-year-old Mark Mitchell rolled up in ‘his’ Acura NSX looking to purchase a GMC Acadia from a separate dealership. He presented fake documents and rolled out of the showroom with the group’s sixth fraudulently-obtained vehicle. However, the dealer was able to retrieve the car after offering the thieves a free detailing job which they accepted, returning the Acadia only for the dealer to swiftly lock it up, CBS4 Local reports.
In another instance, a number of the scammed vehicles made an appearance at El Paso Motorplex with the 2017 Acura NSX actually competing in a number of drag races. Unfortunately for the thieves, the Japanese supercar was pretty easy to identify and they were tracked down by authorities.