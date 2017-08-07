Full Car List Revealed For 2017 Concours Of Elegance

A great number of rare and exclusive automobiles are set to stop by the Hampton Court Palace next month, including a one-of-ten Bentley Mark VI Pininfarina Facel Metallon 'Cresta'.

Overall, the event will feature more than 60 of the world's most exclusive cars, from the previously mentioned Bentley to iconic pre-1914 models as well as limited edition sports and supercars of the 21st century.

Other notable entries include the 1896 Arnold Benz Motor Carriage, multiple Le Mans hero Jaguar D-types and a Maserati A6G 'Barn Find' making its UK debut.

Furthermore, Aston Martin will showcase the likes of their 1923 'Clover Leaf' and the DBR09/01 racer, whereas Ferrari will celebrate its 70th anniversary with the likes of the 342 America Pininfarina Speciale, 375 America Pininfarina Coupe, 250 MM and 340 MM Vignale Spyder on hand - among many others.

Here's the full car list:

1896 Arnold Benz Motor Carriage

1904 Mercedes 28/32 Simplex

1922 Bentley 3-Litre #141

1923 Aston Martin ‘Clover Leaf’

1923 Alfa Romeo RL Targa Florio

1926 Bentley 3-Litre Speed Model Vanden Plas Tourer

1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Thrupp & Maberly Dual Cowl Tourer

1927 Hispano Suiza ‘Weymann’ H.J. Mulliner Sport Saloon

1927 Delage ERA Grand Prix Car

1927 Amilcar C6 Voiturette #11014

1928 Bentley 41/2-Litre Victor Broom Drophead

1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS

1930 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Disappearing-Top Convertible Coupe

1931 Bugatti Type 54 #54201

1932 Bugatti Type 55

1932 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GTC Touring Cabriolet Royal

1932 Bentley 8 Litre 2 Door Mayfair Short Chassis Coupé

1933 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Corto Brandone Cabriolet #2211110

1933/1935 Lancia Astura Aerodinamico Castagna Coupé

1933 Aston Martin Le Mans Short Chassis #H3/304/S

1934 Tatra 77 Streamlined Saloon

1934 Bugatti Type 57 Gangloff Stelvio

1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom II H.J. Mulliner Saloon ex-Wolf Barnato

1935 Lancia Augusta March Special Tourer

1936 Bugatti Type 57C Atalante Rollback Coupé

1937 Adler Rennlimousine Competition Coupé

1939 Frazer Nash BMW 328

1941 SS100 Jaguar 21/2-Litre Roadster

1942/46 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS ‘Trossi’ Touring Coupé

1943 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Garavini Cabriolet

1946 Fiat 1100 Frua Barchetta

1948 Bentley Mark VI Pininfarina Facel Métallon ‘Cresta’

1952 Ferrari 342 America Pininfarina Speciale #0246

1952 OSCA MT4LM Vignale Coupé

1953 Ferrari 375 America Pininfarina Coupé #0293AL

1953 Ferrari 250 MM

1953 Ferrari 340 MM Vignale Spyder

1954 Siata 208S Motto Spyder

1954 Fiat 8V Supersonic #104.00043

1956 Maserati A6G 2000 Gran Sport Berlinetta Frua

1956 Bentley S1 H. J. Mulliner Drophead Coupé

1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster

1958 Alvis TC 108/G Graber Convertible

1959 Triumph Italia Coupé

1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione #2009GT

1960 Bentley S2 HJ Milliner Coupé

1961 Ferrari 250GT SWB California Spyder ‘The Coburn Car’

1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato DB4GT/0186/R

1963 Chevrolet Corvette 7 11 Race Car

1963 AC Shelby Cobra 289 Team Car #CSX2129

1964 Jaguar Lindner-Nocker Low-drag Lightweight E-type

1964 Shelby Daytona Coupe #CSX2300

1964 Ferrari 250 LM Scaglietti Berlinetta #5907

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB 6C ‘Short Nose’

1966 Lamborghini 400 GT Touring 2+2

1967 Rolls-Royce Phantom V James Young Touring Limousine

1967 Chitty-Chitty Bang-Bang Chitty 4

1968 Ferrari 330 GTS

1968 Porsche 911 T/R

1982 Lamborghini Countach LP 5000S

1987 Silk Cut Jaguar XJR-8

2005 Aston Martin DBR9/01

1995 McLaren F1 GTR & 2017 McLaren P1 GTR

2017 LaFerrari Aperta

The 2017 Concours of Elegance takes place from 1-3 September in the UK.

