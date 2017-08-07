Full Car List Revealed For 2017 Concours Of Elegance

A great number of rare and exclusive automobiles are set to stop by the Hampton Court Palace next month, including a one-of-ten Bentley Mark VI Pininfarina Facel Metallon 'Cresta'.
Overall, the event will feature more than 60 of the world's most exclusive cars, from the previously mentioned Bentley to iconic pre-1914 models as well as limited edition sports and supercars of the 21st century.
Other notable entries include the 1896 Arnold Benz Motor Carriage, multiple Le Mans hero Jaguar D-types and a Maserati A6G 'Barn Find' making its UK debut.
Furthermore, Aston Martin will showcase the likes of their 1923 'Clover Leaf' and the DBR09/01 racer, whereas Ferrari will celebrate its 70th anniversary with the likes of the 342 America Pininfarina Speciale, 375 America Pininfarina Coupe, 250 MM and 340 MM Vignale Spyder on hand - among many others.
Here's the full car list:
1896 Arnold Benz Motor Carriage
1904 Mercedes 28/32 Simplex
1922 Bentley 3-Litre #141
1923 Aston Martin ‘Clover Leaf’
1923 Alfa Romeo RL Targa Florio
1926 Bentley 3-Litre Speed Model Vanden Plas Tourer
1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Thrupp & Maberly Dual Cowl Tourer
1927 Hispano Suiza ‘Weymann’ H.J. Mulliner Sport Saloon
1927 Delage ERA Grand Prix Car
1927 Amilcar C6 Voiturette #11014
1928 Bentley 41/2-Litre Victor Broom Drophead
1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS
1930 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Disappearing-Top Convertible Coupe
1931 Bugatti Type 54 #54201
1932 Bugatti Type 55
1932 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GTC Touring Cabriolet Royal
1932 Bentley 8 Litre 2 Door Mayfair Short Chassis Coupé
1933 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Corto Brandone Cabriolet #2211110
1933/1935 Lancia Astura Aerodinamico Castagna Coupé
1933 Aston Martin Le Mans Short Chassis #H3/304/S
1934 Tatra 77 Streamlined Saloon
1934 Bugatti Type 57 Gangloff Stelvio
1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom II H.J. Mulliner Saloon ex-Wolf Barnato
1935 Lancia Augusta March Special Tourer
1936 Bugatti Type 57C Atalante Rollback Coupé
1937 Adler Rennlimousine Competition Coupé
1939 Frazer Nash BMW 328
1941 SS100 Jaguar 21/2-Litre Roadster
1942/46 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS ‘Trossi’ Touring Coupé
1943 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Garavini Cabriolet
1946 Fiat 1100 Frua Barchetta
1948 Bentley Mark VI Pininfarina Facel Métallon ‘Cresta’
1952 Ferrari 342 America Pininfarina Speciale #0246
1952 OSCA MT4LM Vignale Coupé
1953 Ferrari 375 America Pininfarina Coupé #0293AL
1953 Ferrari 250 MM
1953 Ferrari 340 MM Vignale Spyder
1954 Siata 208S Motto Spyder
1954 Fiat 8V Supersonic #104.00043
1956 Maserati A6G 2000 Gran Sport Berlinetta Frua
1956 Bentley S1 H. J. Mulliner Drophead Coupé
1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster
1958 Alvis TC 108/G Graber Convertible
1959 Triumph Italia Coupé
1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione #2009GT
1960 Bentley S2 HJ Milliner Coupé
1961 Ferrari 250GT SWB California Spyder ‘The Coburn Car’
1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato DB4GT/0186/R
1963 Chevrolet Corvette 7 11 Race Car
1963 AC Shelby Cobra 289 Team Car #CSX2129
1964 Jaguar Lindner-Nocker Low-drag Lightweight E-type
1964 Shelby Daytona Coupe #CSX2300
1964 Ferrari 250 LM Scaglietti Berlinetta #5907
1965 Ferrari 275 GTB 6C ‘Short Nose’
1966 Lamborghini 400 GT Touring 2+2
1967 Rolls-Royce Phantom V James Young Touring Limousine
1967 Chitty-Chitty Bang-Bang Chitty 4
1968 Ferrari 330 GTS
1968 Porsche 911 T/R
1982 Lamborghini Countach LP 5000S
1987 Silk Cut Jaguar XJR-8
2005 Aston Martin DBR9/01
1995 McLaren F1 GTR & 2017 McLaren P1 GTR
2017 LaFerrari Aperta
The 2017 Concours of Elegance takes place from 1-3 September in the UK.