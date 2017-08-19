Fully Restored 1966 1R Is A Lamborghini You Could Actually Afford

We all know the story of how Ferruccio Lamborghini decided to shift his attention from tractor buildingto car manufacturing, thus creating one of the greatest automotive rivalries ever.
However, before the company started challenging the work of Enzo Ferrari, Lamborghini was one of the largest agricultural manufacturers in Italy, and used to produce tractors, such as the 1R pictured here.
This particular example was made in 1966, and features a twin-cylinder, air-cooled diesel engine, the output of which is not exactly on par with the exotic machines born in Sant'Agata Bolognese. Still, for a field machine, it puts a respectable 32hp, at 1,500rpm, fed to the ground via a 4-speed gearbox.
And if you think that it looks the business, for a 51-year old vehicle, you're not wrong, because it recently went through a complete restoration process, carried in Italy by Ermes Formilan, a world-renowned restorer of Lamborghini tractors.
This Lamborghini 1R will be in the backyard of Silverstone Auctions, at the Salon Prive Sale 2017, and it should go for £15,000 to £20,000 ($19,324-$25,766) at the event on September 2. The auction house sarcastically challenges anyone "to find an expertly restored 1960s Lamborghini for less than £20k", and they're probably right - you likely won't find one.