Genesis Virtual Guide Is An Augmented Reality Owner's Manual

Owners of the 2017 Genesis G80 and G90 can bid adieu to traditional owner’s manuals following the company’s unveiling of the new Genesis Virtual Guide.
Available on the App Store and Google Play, the Genesis Virtual Guide uses advanced augmented reality to display key information about various components and features of the luxury sedan.
To use it, all an owner has to do is open the app on their smartphone or tablet and position the camera over certain areas. For example, holding your smartphone over the engine bay will bring up a digital overlay that provides information on maintenance for each crucial part of the engine.
What’s more, the Genesis Virtual Guide works in the cabin of the G80 and G90 and provides a 360-degree experience. By scanning certain elements of the interior, including buttons, the app will identify what operation that button controls and display it. The app even explains the meanings of any warning lights that could appear on the instrument cluster.
All up, the app includes 135 how-to videos and 25 3D overlay images that allow owners to easily learn more about their vehicle. It also includes a fully digitized version of the standard owner’s manual.
In a statement, general manager of Genesis in the U.S. Erwin Raphael said “As a new luxury brand we continue to focus our efforts on the continually evolving customer expectations and innovations.
“Our mobile app strategy is designed around empowering our customers and helping them to save time and frustration. The Virtual Guide provides our owners with a new way to learn about and get to know their vehicles.”