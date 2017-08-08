Genesis Working On A Third Crossover, Sport Model To Arrive Around 2021

The Genesis lineup currently consists of the G80 and G90 but what the brand really needs is crossovers.
Consumers can't get enough of the high-riding vehicles and Genesis is painfully aware of this fact. However, help is coming as the automaker has already confirmed plans to launch two new crossovers.
The upcoming models might not be enough to satisfy demand as Automotive News is reporting the company is now working on a third crossover.
Little is known about the model but the publication notes the vehicle was added to Genesis' product roadmap which was shown to reporters in South Korea.
Executives declined to talk about the vehicle but speculation suggests it will be a compact crossover that will slot beneath the GV70 and GV80. The latter two models will arrive around 2020, while the third crossover is slated to be launched in 2021.
Besides revealing the existence of an additional crossover, the latest product roadmap confirmed the entry-level G70 sedan will arrive later this year. The map also revealed a handful of exciting developments around 2021 including a redesigned G90 and a "sport" model which is likely the successor to the Genesis Coupe.