German Cops Chase Suspect In An Allegedly Stolen Audi A5 On The Autobahn

Famous for its 'no speed limit' zones that attract petrol heads from all over the world, the German Autobahn has its fair share of high-speed police chases too.
Some of them are quite dramatic, like the one seen here, which depicts the driver of an allegedly stolen Audi A5 Sportback trying to flee from the police.
During the attempt of getting as far away as possible from the long arm of the law, the man pulled some very risky maneuvers, which eventually made him lose control of the car, ending up in a ditch. He somehow managed to get back on the road, but he hit a minivan, flipping it over, before crashing into the median.
The five-door coupe then started rolling towards the same ditch, and the driver can be seen jumping (or falling?) from the car, right in front of the police cruiser that was chasing him, thus putting an end to the incident.
For his adventure, the man was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in jail, according to the description of the video.