GM CEO Mary Barra Elected To Disney Board

General Motors chief executive Mary Barra has been elected as the newest member of Disney’s board of directors.
The Detroit News reports that Barra’s appointment comes amidst a flurry of U.S. companies looking to promote women and minorities to high-ranking positions on their boards and management teams. Among Barra’s esteemed female colleagues on the Disney board will be Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg as well as Susan Arnold and Maria Elena Lagomasino.
Since Barra was named GM’s chief executive in 2013, becoming the first woman to lead a global carmaker, she has overseen what could be considered as a renaissance for the company since the global financial crisis. She also served on President Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum.
In her position on Disney’s board, Barra will work alongside chief executive Robert Iger to overcome the threats from Netflix and other digital services posed to the company.