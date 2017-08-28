GM Says Select Chevrolet Bolts Have Battery Problem

General Motors has told a number of Chevrolet Bolt owners that there is a potential battery issue with the affordable EV.
Reuters reports that a number of early Bolt models produced can incorrectly report remaining range during low states of charge because of lower battery voltage. If this were to happen, the car could come to an abrupt halt.
According to the automaker, less than 1 per cent of the 10,000 Bolt vehicles sold are at risk of experiencing the issue.
Necessary fixes will be carried out by GM free of charge.