GM's Baojun 560 Gets Seven Seats, Dual Clutches

Of all the SUVs that GM produces and markets around the world, the Baojun 560 may be the least familiar... to most Western readers, at least. But it's a critical model in the Chinese market, and it's now been treated to some critical upgrades.
Launched two years ago, the Baojun 560 is made through a joint venture between General Motors and local automakers Wuling and SAIC, and has already sold over a million units.
The latest version is now available as a seven-seater, with two seats up front, a movable three-seat row in the middle, and two more seats in the back. The interior has also been refined with a new infotainment display, improved HVAC system, and enhanced trim.
Along with the extra row of seats, the automakers have also installed a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, sourced from BorgWarner and mated to a 1.5-liter turbo four rated at 150 horsepower and 170 lb-ft of torque – considerably more potent than the naturally aspirated 1.8-liter inline-four that's good for 137 hp and just as much torque.
The 560 is offered alongside the smaller 510 sport-ute, E100 electric city car, 310 wagon, 610 hatchback, 630 sedan, and 730 minivan in the growing Baojun lineup.