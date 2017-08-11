Government Asking The Public For Comments On Loosening MPG Rules

The U.S. Government is asking for public participation in its ongoing review of vehicle fuel-efficiency standards enforced by the Obama administration.
On Thursday, the Department of Transportation and the Environmental Protection Agency said it was seeking public comments about the review order by President Donald Trump earlier this year, Automotive News reports.
“We want to increase public participation, listen to those impacted directly by our regulations and use the best available information and data to inform our regulatory actions,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.
The Trump administration is reviewing standards set by Obama for the 2022-2025 model years which aim to force automakers to achieve a fleetwide fuel efficiency average of 54.5 mpg by 2025.
From the moment Trump won last year’s election, carmakers appealed to him to loosen these standards believing they are too harsh and not accurately representative of consumer demand for gas-guzzling pickup trucks and SUVs.