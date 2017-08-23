Gran Turismo Sport Trailer Makes The Nurburgring 24H Seem Glamorous

Shortly after Sony and Polyphony Digital announced a limited-edition Gran Turismo Sport PlayStation 4 console, a thrilling new trailer for the upcoming game has been released at Gamescom.
The trailer involves a snippet of gameplay from the Nurburgring 24 Hours in an Audi R8 LMS and showcases the game's advanced lighting perfectly, including small but important touches like accurate images of a trailing car's headlights in the rear vision mirror. Altogether, it makes the gruelling endurance race seem rather glamorous, not that that's a bad thing.
Polyphony Digital hopes Gran Turismo Sport will be the most immersive in the long-running series, thanks in part to its compatibility with the upcoming Playstation VR headset. Additionally, it will include no less than 140 vehicles, 19 circuits and 27 layouts.
The game launches in North America on October 17.