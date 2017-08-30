Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Review: More Of A Dodge Than A Jeep

As reviews are starting to pour in for the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, it seems that we might have a real brawler on our hands, as long as you keep it on asphalt.
What the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk isn't anymore, is an off-roader, well, not in the truest sense, that is. Where perhaps other ultra-fast SUVs such as a Bentley Bentayga can still conquer rough terrain, you're much better off keeping this thing on level ground, according to The Fast Lane Car.
Still, level ground is precisely what you should be looking for in a car that puts down 707 HP with the help of a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine.
Over the course of this review, we also learn that the Trackhawk can be extremely mild at cruising speed, yet once you put your foot down, it will push you against your seat as it darts forward like a genuine SRT-badged Dodge model, instead of a Jeep.
In fact, these guys keep calling it a sports wagon, not an SUV, and with such sporty driving characteristics, we can certainly understand why.
As for interior quality, you do get carbon fiber, loads of leather and nice stitching, however, you also get plastic surfaces from the regular Grand Cherokee, which might raise a few eyebrows in a car that costs just under $100,000 when loaded with optional extras.