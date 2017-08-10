Green And Orange 2017 Ford GTs Touch Down In Arkansas

Ford's come a long way since the Model T days of “any color as long as it's black,” but as with any automaker, there are still some colors in which you expect to see its products than others. This pair of brand-spanking-new Ford GTs stand as notable exceptions.
Delivered to their eagerly awaiting customers, these Blue Oval supercars are painted in what we'd surmise are less common colors for the model: one in Beryllium Orange and the other in Atlas Green.
Neither are standard colors on this model, which ordinarily comes in one of eight shades: white, silver, grey, blue, red, yellow, gloss black, or matte black. Both these special orders appear to be wearing black racing stripes, matte carbon aero, and the 20-inch carbon-fiber wheels with the contrasting titanium lug nuts.
Both were delivered through Elite Autos, a dealership in Jonesboro, Arkansas, with a history of handling Ford GTs. It's sold over 80 of the previous-generation retro model – including several Heritage Editions and a couple of GTX1 roadsters – and has nine currently in stock. These aren't the first examples of the new model it's delivered, either, following an even brighter orange one delivered with no stripes.