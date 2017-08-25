Hagerty's New DriveShare Lets Users Rent Classic And Exotic Vehicles

Classic cars are wonderful to own but they're expensive to buy, expensive to maintain, and expensive to restore. All in all, you could spend a small fortune on something that could leave stranded at anytime.
If you'd rather not deal with the less desirable parts of classic car ownership, Hagerty has a new service which might be right up your alley.
Called DriveShare, the service is billed as the Airbnb of automobiles as it connects car owners with "pre-screened, highly qualified motorists seeking a unique driving experience or the perfect vehicle for weddings and other events."
While some people might balk at the idea of renting out their vehicle, Hagerty says the company has an assortment of different vehicles available and a quick search reveals everything from a 1967 Pontiac GTO to a 1975 Citroën H Van. Users can also select newer models such as a Rolls-Royce Ghost or a Lamborghini Aventador.
Renters need to undergo a background check to ensure their driving history meets the company's eligibility requirements. The renter must also be at least 30 years old and provide a security deposit of at least $500.
Owners who are interested in the service can sign up and set their own pricing, mileage limits, and deposit requirements. If something goes wrong, they'll likely be covered as every rental includes up to $1 million in insurance protection.