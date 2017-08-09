Hasty BMW 135i Driver Is Unable To Prevent High-Speed Crash

While approaching a high-speed corner at the Nordschleife, this BMW 135i lost its composure, skidding towards the wall and stopping only after it hit the barrier on the other side of the track as well.
The description of the video states that cars generally approach this corner while doing 200-230 km/h (124-143 mph), though even if this BMW wasn't going that fast, its speed was definitely not what it should have been.
Also, since the car took a very long time to actually come to a halt, a braking issue can't be completely ruled out.
You can see some of the damage sustained by the 135i towards the end of the clip. Its left passenger side looking a bit bent out of shape, curtain airbags deployed and there's clearly some damage on the driver's side as well.
With 306 PS (302 HP) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque at its disposal, the BMW 135i could sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds and max out at an electronically-limited 250 km/h (155 mph). In other words, it's the type of car you should exercise caution with.