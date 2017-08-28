Having A De Tomaso Pantera As A Company Car Is Winning In Life

Forget about your boring, grey four-door anonymous box on wheels, company cars don’t come more special than this 1972 De Tomaso Pantera.
When Gary Corcoran was offered a $250 monthly allowance from his work to buy a nicer car, he knew he had to put it in good use.
Gary always had a soft spot for exotic sports cars which led him into looking for a 246 Dino when he came across a Pantera.
Having built a few muscle cars back in high school, Gary knew that the Pantera’s Ford 351 Cleveland V8 would be easier to service from other exotic sports cars. “Although I paid the same price -about $20,000- that I could have spent on a 246 Dino, I’ve never regretted the decision, and today the Pantera enjoys a great increase in value and appreciation no matter where I go,” he said.
20 years later he finally managed to get some work done on his beloved Pantera. What started as a simple respray and a few mechanical fixes resulted to a car that’s now fresh off a ground-up restoration.
“When I’m gone from this earth, I hope that my sons will continue to enjoy the car as much as I have and that it’ll stay in the family forever,” Gary says in the latest Petrolicious film.