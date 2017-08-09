Hennessey Puts HPE850-Tuned Shelby GT350R To The Test

If you're curious to hear what an 850-horsepower supercharged Mustang sounds like with the throttle floored, then turn up the volume for this one and start grinning.
This Shelby GT350R is running on 93 octane fuel, helping its large 5.2-liter V8 engine put down no less than 787 rear wheel horsepower during a recent dyno run.
The extra performance comes courtesy of the HPE850 Supercharger upgrade, which delivers 673 lb-ft (912 Nm) of torque as well, resulting in a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration time of 3.3 seconds and a 10.8 second 1/4 mile time.
The HPE850 upgrade also includes a few new parts such as the high-flow fuel injectors, a fuel pump upgrade, or the high flow air induction system. Then there are some new badges available for the exterior, just so people know you're not playing around.
Last but not least is the 2 year / 24,000 mile limited warranty, which should help GT350 owners relax after performing the upgrade.