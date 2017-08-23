Here's Another Gorgeous BMW M3 E30 To Drool About

Everything that needs to be said, has been said about one of the greatest BMW M cars ever, the M3 E30.
However, we cannot ignore some of the beautiful examples that end up on the used car market, such as this one, listed by SilvestoneAuctions for the 2017 Salon Prive sale on September 2.
Built in 1991 and supplied new to Germany, it was shipped to the United Kingdom in June 1997. Over the years, it was properly serviced and inspected by renowned specialists, as noted in its service book, and it even received an mph speedometer, in favor of the original km/h one.
Unlike some of its siblings, this BMW M3 wasn’t fully restored, but it had received a full glass-out respray, and polished original BBS alloy wheels.
With over 101,000 miles (162,545km) on the clock, and accompanied by its handbooks, and an MoT valid until March 23, 2018, the auction house estimates that this classic Bimmer will fetch between £60,000-£70,000 ($96,560-$112,655), saying that it's "in wonderful condition" and advising "any car collector or BMW enthusiast" to inspect it closely.