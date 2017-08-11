Here's How To Take Your Golf Where No Other Golf Has Gone Before

While performing this type of conversion wouldn't be at all easy in real life, these renderings do seem inspiring enough as to make you forget all about the VW Golf Alltrack.
The Alltrack remains VW's most off-road capable Golf version, and seen as how it's basically just an Estate model with all-wheel drive, calling it "more capable" isn't exactly saying much.
That's where something hypothetical could come in, something much like these sand dune-conquering Safari modded VW Golfs, drawn up by automotive designer Mo Aoun.
They feature massive BFGoodrich tires, a ground clearance for the ages, roof-mounted lights, snorkels and some extra body protection both in the front as well as out back.
While it's true that nowadays you can go on a fun safari in lots of very capable SUVs, one would think you'd feel even more confident driving something as imposing as one of these "alternate Earth" Golfs.
All you need is the Golf R's 310 PS (306 HP) TSI engine and you'd be good to go.