Here's A Lincoln MKZ That Matthew McConaughey Might Really Like

Last year, Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey promoted the Lincoln MKZ in a series of commercials that were supposed to create a connection between moments of joy and the car itself.
However, those that have reviewed the MKZ have found that, while it's got plenty of positives, there are some drawbacks as well. Furthermore, not everyone is a fan of the way it looks.
With this particular car though, its road presence is enhanced by a set of Merlot-colored 20" Vossen forged CG-Series wheels with a clean, multi-spoke design.
In fact, we'd argue that the car looks the part, especially when its belly isn't touching the tarmac. Although, if you like that sort of thing, then more power to you.
As for what you can expect once you get behind the wheel, know that the MKZ can feature strong safety and convenience tech, as long as you go for one of the higher trim levels. You can also choose between three power units, starting with a 2.0-liter turbo, a hybrid and of course the flagship 3.0-liter twin turbo V6.