Here's What CR Has To Say About Their New Volvo XC60

The Volvo XC60 has come a long way, design, and technology wise, as it features new underpinnings and the looks of the larger XC90.
It also gets a more spacious cabin, with plenty of premium materials, such as wood and chrome trim, which can sit up to 5 adults easily, but it appears that the new 9-inch infotainment system is not exactly user-friendly, Consumer Reports says.
This feature requires lots of swiping and tapping to change the radio station, or to set the right temperature, so users are advised to get familiarized with it before driving off, as it can be very distracting to operate on the go.
Once in motion, you will notice that there is very little engine and noise coming into the cabin, and that the handling has improved. Don't expect the same agility found on a similar Audi or BMW, because you won't find it, and if you're looking for a smooth and comfortable ride, you're probably better with a German compact luxury SUV, because the XC60 is stiff.
CR will continue to give their feedback on the new Volvo XC90 over the coming months, as they have paid $50,040 for their own example, a T5 AWD Momentum, fitted with a few extras, so it should be interesting to find out what the vehicle feels like in the long run.