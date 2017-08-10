Here's Why Buying An E65 BMW 7-Series Is A Bad Idea

If you're in the market for an old luxury saloon, opting for a pre-facelifted E65 BMW 7-Series might not be the smartest purchase you could make.
In fact, the E65, especially older models, are known for their steep depreciation, poor reliability and of course their questionable appearance, which certainly hasn't gotten better with time.
As for this video, Autotrader's Tyler Hoover went about presenting us with the car he just bought, which is a 2005 BMW 745i, or what he calls the "most hated BMW in the USA".
Back when it was new, this Bavarian giant cost more than $75,000, and Hoover spent just $3,400 for it - less than what you might pay for a Toyota Camry with the same model year.
The reason he bought the BMW in the first place is because unlike most E65s, it actually runs and drives very well, which is rarely the case with cars getting auctioned off. On top of that, it doesn't even have any issues with the timing chain tensioners and the valve seals, which are common for these models.
Of course, there's a whole bunch of other issues to address, but we'd rather you watch the video in order to let us know if you'd ever spend your hard-earned cash on a 12-year old flagship BMW.