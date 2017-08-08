Here's Why Wearing Safety Belts In The Back Seat Is A Must

Last week, you might have read about this recent study, showing that some people can't be bothered to buckle up when riding in the back. If you're still not convinced, here's some video footage as well.
According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), 4 out of 5 people don't wear a safety belt in the back seat during short trips or when traveling by taxi or ride-hailing service.
"For most adults, it's still as safe to ride in the back seat as the front seat, but not if you aren't buckled up," says Jessica Jermakian, an IIHS senior research engineer. "That applies to riding in an Uber, Lyft or other hired vehicle, too."
The IIHS surveyed adults 18 and older between June and August of last year and found that out of 1,172 respondents, only 72% stated they also use their belt in the back seat, as opposed to the 91% who use it when seated in the front.
Something most people don't consider is the fact that once unbuckled, a rear seat passenger can actually injure or even kill the front occupant during a crash, pushing him further into the steering wheel - as demonstrated here with the help of test dummies.
"People who don't use safety belts might think their neglect won't hurt anyone else. That's not the case," added Jermakian. "In the rear seat a lap/shoulder belt is the primary means of protection in a frontal crash. Without it, bodies can hit hard surfaces or other people at full speed, leading to serious injuries."