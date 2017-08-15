Hillclimb Organizers Fined After Hammond's Fiery Swiss Crash

The organizers of the Swiss hillclimb event where Richard Hammond crashed a Rimac Concept_One in June have been fined a touch over $5,000 by the country’s sporting authority.
In an announcement, Switzerland’s sporting authority, Auto Sport Schweiz, revealed that the show runs which Hammond, Clarkson and May participated in did not comply with the FIA’s International Sporting Code. What’s more, it was concluded that the incident acted against the interests of the sport.
Consequently, a fine of 5,000 CHF ($5,141) was handed to organizers. Additionally, race director Christian Muller and three stewards, Hermann Muller, Daniel Lenglet and Karl Marty, all received six-month licence suspensions, Motorsport reports.
Neither Hammond nor his British co-presenters were registered participants in the event and simply performed a number of show runs as part of filming for the second season of The Grand Tour. Hammond lost control of the 1,200 electric hypercar while entering a left corner, sending the Rimac tumbling down the hill before it burst into flames.