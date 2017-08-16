Honda Jazz Type R Rendered Fit To Take On Fiesta ST

With the rebirth of the Civic Type R, Honda has shown once again that it's capable of producing hot hatches as good as any on the market. But small as it may be in America, the Civic is considered to be pretty big in other parts of the world – and in Type R spec, pretty expensive, too.
So what's a Red-H enthusiast to do if a smaller Japanese hot hatch is what's called for? A Jazz/Fit Type R would be just the ticket – like the one pictured here, rendered by X-Tomi Design.
Seem ridiculous? Hardly, when you consider how many hot hatches there are in this segment already: models like the Ford Fiesta ST, Volkswagen Polo GTI, Fiat 500 Abarth, Peugeot 208 GTI, and Renault Clio RS. Toyota has a Yaris GRMN in the works too, after all,c so it's not like the Japanese are sitting out from this fight altogether.
Here's the thing, though. If the idea here is to apply the same formula from the Civic Type R to the smaller Fit/Jazz, it'd be almost without peer. After all, Ford doesn't make a Fiesta RS or VW a Polo R. What the market would really call for would be a Fit Si, but if we're dreaming, we might as well dream big. Or small, with a big punch.