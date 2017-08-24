Honda UK Increases NSX Allocation By 50 Cars

The new Honda NSX is an instant success in the United Kingdom, and not only, as the automaker has already sold its initial allocation of 100 cars, in the first 12 months.
However, due to the increased demand in the Japanese supercar, Honda has announced a new allocation, of 50 units, which are heading to Europe's largest right-hand drive market, where they will be shipped to customers from mid-2018 onwards.
"The confirmation of this fresh allocation to arrive in the UK next year will allow the die-hard fans that haven’t been able to get their hands on the latest NSX to finally get their wish - all they need to do is get in touch with either Crown Honda or Chiswick Honda", said Honda UK's managing director Dave Hodgetts.
Assembled in Marysville, Ohio, by a team of 100 people, the Honda NSX retails from just under £150,000 ($192,078) in the United Kingdom. It's powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine and three electric motors, which produce a total of 573 horses. Naught to 62mph (100km/h) takes less than 3 seconds, and the supercar can reach speeds of up to 191mph (307km/h).