Hop Inside Tesla's Model S P100D For Some 1 On 1 POV Action

We've seen numerous Tesla Model S P100D reviews and races, but how does the world look from the driver's seat?
Before finding out in the footage that follows, let's remind ourselves why this version of the electric saloon is a truly phenomenal car: it needs just 2.5 seconds from rest to 60mph (96km/h), thanks to its dual-motor, all-wheel drive layout.
However, those who went the extra mile when driving a Tesla Model S P100D found out that the zero-emission vehicle is actually even faster in the real world, as it needs an impressive 2.28sec to cover the 0-60mph (96km/h) sprint. By comparison, that's not only faster than a Lamborghini Aventador S, or Ferrari 812 Superfast, but also than the Bugatti Chiron.
And if you're concerned that having this much power will dry out the battery pack quite fast, Tesla says that the P100D will do up to 337 miles (542km), in between charges, which places it right after the 100D, and its 351 miles (565km) of range.