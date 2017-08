Hot Hatch, The French Way: 1985 Renault R5 Turbo 2 Up For Grabs In The U.S.

PHOTO GALLERY

The concept of a rear-drive, mid-engine hot hatch is crazy, even by today’s standards so you could imagine the impact of the Renault R5 Turbo when it was first launched in 1980.This particular example is a 1985 Turbo 2 version that was bought new by the seller in Germany before importing it legally into the US.Finished in Metallic White over a tan cloth interior, the car has covered just under 60,000km (around 37k miles) and looks in a very good condition indeed.R5 Turbo are essentially a different car from the normal Renault R5s as they feature a modified chassis which hosts the engine in the middle while power goes to the back. This one also comes with a factory-installed roll cageSpeaking of which, propulsion comes from a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder produces 182hp (185PS) instead of the standard 158hp (160PS), thanks to the addition of an official Renault Sport kit that includes a larger intercooler, stronger couplers and a special wastegate shim that allows for a boost increase to 1.7 bar (24.6PSI).The car comes with a lot of spare parts too, which is always nice considering the rarity of the French pocket rocket, along with a California BAR sticker and complete EPA paperwork and DOT certification.If you think that this is as cool as it gets , head over to Bring A Trailer and check this beauty being auctioned live now.