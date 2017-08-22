How Does The Abarth 124 Spider Drive With A Bigger Turbo And 220HP?

For some, the Abarth 124 Spider is the perfect sports car. For others, it is simply too slow to provide any kind of driving thrills.
Nonetheless, the owner of a black 124 Spider in the U.S. decided to purchase the Italian roadster but with the immediate intention of making it considerably faster.
To do so, he fitted the tiny 1.4-liter engine with a much larger turbocharger, increasing power from 170 hp to nearer the 220 hp mark. That 50 hp leap in performance is arguably the perfect ingredient to add to what is already a tasty recipe.
Roads Untraveled jumped behind the wheel of the drop-top to see what it is all about and as you’d probably expect, it is pretty impressive. For Eddie, the owner, it is just the start and in the not too distant future an even larger turbo will be fitted alongside some other modifications, all in the hope of increasing power to the 400 hp range.