Hundreds Of Pizzas Destroyed In Horrific Arkansas Truck Crash

It is a sad, sad, sad day for pizza lovers everywhere after a truck crash in Arkansas resulted in the destruction of hundreds of cheesy, circular pieces of culinary heaven.
Arkansas Online reports that a semi-truck carrying the precious cargo crashed at approximately 1 pm on Interstate 30 in Little Rock on Wednesday after hitting the low Mabelvale Pike overpass, ripping apart the trailer and sending frozen pieces across the road.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that any pizzas were saved and instead, footage from the scene shows hundreds of them being run over and scraped away from the tarmac by a host of bulldozers and trucks. It is surely one of the most heinous acts of pizza genocide in all of human history.
Talking to the media, Arkansas Department of Transportation Department spokesman Danny Straessle aptly described the sickening scene.
“There's a lot of frozen pizzas laying out on the interstate right now. Lots of pizza fatalities,” he said. We fell you fam. We feel you.
Pulaski Co I-30 & Mabelvale: Despite the involvement of a few 'Tombstones' we are glad the driver & overpass are okay. #artraffic #arnews pic.twitter.com/9hVsA3y897— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) August 9, 2017
VIDEO
It's not delivery, it's (1,000) DiGiourno! Crews scoop up pepperoni pies plastered on I-30 #ARNews pic.twitter.com/2SV9JdLqg1— Emma Pettit (@EmmaJanePettit) August 9, 2017