Hyundai Confirms Plans For Genesis EV And Long-Range EV Model

Hyundai and Kia have announced plans to introduce 31 eco-friendly vehicles by 2020.
As part of a "multi-pronged approach," the automakers will offer a variety of green models with hybrid, electric, and fuel cell powertrains.
The companies were coy on specifics but confirmed they want to be "leading the global popularization of hybrid vehicles" and as part of this initiative they will offer hybrid versions of crossovers and other "large vehicles." We can also expect to see rear- and four-wheel drive models with hybrid powertrains.
On the electric side, the Hyundai Motor Group will launch a Kona EV with a range of 390 km (242 miles) in the first half of 2018. It will be followed by a Genesis EV in 2021 and a "long-range EV" later that decade. Little is known about the latter model but the company said it will have a range of at least 500 km (310 miles).
The HMG also confirmed plans to develop its "first dedicated architecture for pure electric vehicles, which will allow the company to produce multiple models with longer driving ranges."
Lastly, on the hydrogen side, the company is working towards boosting the performance and durability of fuel cell vehicles while also making the powertrains smaller and more affordable so they can be used in sedans.