Hyundai Next Generation FCEV Debuts With 360-Mile Range

Hyundai has just unveiled its upcoming hydrogen fuel-cell SUV in near-production form, dubbed the Next Generation FCEV.
Debuting in Seoul, the vehicle is a follow on from the FE Fuel Cell Concept shown at March’s Geneva Motor Show and is a close representation of what the production vehicle will look like. When it launches, it will serve as the replacement to the Tucson fuel-cell and according to the Korean automaker, be capable of travelling 360 miles (580 km) on a single tank.
From a design standpoint, the Next Generation FCEV is the second vehicle in Hyundai’s range to adopt its new design language, recently previewed by the compact Kona crossover. As such, it has thin headlights matched by separate LED daytime running lights and fog lamps.
Some exact technical specifications remain unknown but the SUV is said to feature an electric motor with 120 kW and 400 Nm of torque driving the front wheels.
Hyundai has yet to announce if it intends on offering the new fuel-cell SUV in the United States.