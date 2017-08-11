Hyundai Showcases New i30 N TCR Race Car At The Nurburgring

The new Hyundai i30 N TCR went on display for the first time at a TCR series event in the Nurburgring.
Hyundai Motorsport’s first dedicated track racer was showcased at the ADAC TCR Germany paddock at the Green Hell, building the interest of potential customers.
The TCR series has already grown into one of the biggest championships, with nearly 40 drivers on the grid for a pair of 30-minute races.
Hyundai Motorsport plans to launch their new TCR warrior on the race-car market in time for the 2018 racing season. Apart from the aggressive bodywork, the new i30 N TCR also wore a fresh livery that promotes the N range of high-performance road models, which is currently occupied by a single model, the i30 N hot hatch.
Painted in Hyundai N’s trademark Sky Blue over the darker Hyundai Blue and with Active Red highlights, the new i30 N TCR just came out of an extensive test session during the Misano 24 Hours.
“This car is specifically designed to be sold to, and raced by, customers so it is crucial that we allowed it to be seen at an important TCR event as we move into circuit racing for the first time,” said Andrea Adamo, Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing department manager. “The ADAC TCR Germany series was the perfect championship for us to do this.”
The first i30 N TCR customer cars are going to be delivered this December.