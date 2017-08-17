Hyundai Takes Off All-New Santa Fe's Heavy Camouflage

This is by far our best look at Hyundai's upcoming 2019 Santa Fe SUV, a car that's expected to feature a more distinctive front end design than the current generation.
Unlike before, we can now see the shape of the front grille, and the size of the Hyundai logo in relation to it. It's also apparent that the Santa Fe will switch to a dual-headlight design, with a pair of slim LED units on top, and regular lights surrounding the new honeycomb grille.
In other words, it should resemble the Kona, which is Hyundai's Nissan Juke rival, whereas the Santa Fe will of course target larger SUVs, such as the Kia Sorento or Nissan X-Trail.
Previous reports indicate that Hyundai will continue to offer the Santa Fe as both a larger seven-seater model, as well as a five-seater Sport version, although the way they'll be distributed will depend on the market. At the same time, entry-level versions will probably continue to be FWD, with AWD systems available as optional extras.
As for powertrains, we should be looking at a range of petrol and diesel engines (diesels in select markets, of course), as well as a possible plug-in hybrid model.
The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe is expected to make its debut sometime towards the end of next year.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops