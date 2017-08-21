Hyundai Unveils A New Neuroscience Concept In Los Angeles

Hyundai and Los Angeles County Museum of Art have teamed up to unveil the "first neuroscience-applied" concept car at the Art+Technology LAB.
Dubbed The Roadable Synapse, the concept is based on the Ioniq and was created with the assistance of conceptual artist Jonathon Keats.
Described as a "speculative alternative to driverless car technology," the concept explores how a person's cognitive processes could be interpreted to provide sensory experiences while traveling. Despite sounding extremely futuristic, the concept is limited to providing audio sounds that are designed to stimulate the user's perception.
As Hyundai explains, the vehicle speed is conveyed to the driver by adjusting the tempo of the soundtrack playing on the stereo while the car's aerodynamics are noted by adjusting the left and right speaker balance. Likewise, the RPM level is indicated via an increase or decrease in the soundtrack pitch while driving efficiency is revealed by the level of distortion in the audio system.
The technology will probably never show up in production models but Hyundai Motor Vice President John Suh said "We are constantly exploring how new forms of mobility can help us overcome current transportation limitations. Engaging with art and technology projects allows us to explore this field in entirely new ways."