Hyundai Veloster N Prototype Strips Down Looking Hot Hot Hot

Hyundai's going all-in with its new N range of performance models – and the i30 won't be the only one to get the go-fast treatment. We know that much because we've seen prototypes for an apparent Veloster N undergoing testing, and now we're seeing it again – with less camo.
Though still hidden from our prying eyes with the usual shape-disguising body wrap, much of the heavier black cladding that disguised the prototypes until now has been removed from the vehicle spotted by the automotive paparazzi at CarPix.
What we can see as a result are all manner of hi-po goodies: a front splitter, big rear wing, underbody diffuser, dual exhaust tips, bigger wheels... it even looks like it has a roll cage inside, though that could be just for testing.
The bigger question, of course, is what lies underneath that vented hood. As it is, the Veloster packs a 1.6-liter inline-four, producing either 132 horsepower in standard guise or 201 in the Turbo. The i30 N meanwhile dials things up to 246 hp, or 271 with the optional Performance Package. If Hyundai's as serious as it appears to be, the Veloster N could up those figures to about 300 horses – or, at least, so we hope.