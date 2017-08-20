Incredible Ferrari Collection Brings In $16.5 Million In Monterey

If you're a regular reader of this site, you may recall a month ago when we brought you news of an impressive collection of Ferraris heading to auction in Monterey. Well that auction has now taken place, and almost every item from the collection found new owners, netting a total of over $16.5 million.
More than half of that total was accounted for by a single vehicle: a 1961 250 GT SWB that sold at the end of a heated bidding war for an astonishing $8.3 million.
Of course that wasn't the only valuable Prancing Horse that formed part of the collection – just the most valuable. There was a 275 GTB/6 Competizione that went for $3.57 million: far more than expected. Another 275 went for $3.25, a Daytona Spider from 1972 that hadn't been seen for 20 years sold for $2.17m, and an F40 for over $1.5m. The collection also included a Dino 206, 599 GTO, two 512 BBs, a 575 Superamerica, 308 GTB, 328 GTS, 360 CS, 430 Scuderia, and 16M Scuderia Spider.
Other items sold alongside the Ferrari collection included a trio of hypercars: a LaFerrari ($3.4m), Porsche 918 Spyder ($1.8m), and Pagani Huayra Tempesta ($2.4m). And there's still more to come, so watch this space.