Incredible Ferrari Collection Brings In $16.5 Million In Monterey

If you're a regular reader of this site, you may recall a month ago when we brought you news of an impressive collection of Ferraris heading to auction in Monterey . Well that auction has now taken place, and almost every item from the collection found new owners, netting a total of over $16.5 million.More than half of that total was accounted for by a single vehicle: a 1961 250 GT SWB that sold at the end of a heated bidding war for an astonishing $8.3 million.Of course that wasn't the only valuable Prancing Horse that formed part of the collection – just the most valuable. There was a 275 GTB/6 Competizione that went for $3.57 million: far more than expected. Another 275 went for $3.25, a Daytona Spider from 1972 that hadn't been seen for 20 years sold for $2.17m, and an F40 for over $1.5m. The collection also included a Dino 206, 599 GTO, two 512 BBs, a 575 Superamerica, 308 GTB, 328 GTS, 360 CS, 430 Scuderia, and 16M Scuderia Spider.Other items sold alongside the Ferrari collection included a trio of hypercars: a LaFerrari ($3.4m), Porsche 918 Spyder ($1.8m), and Pagani Huayra Tempesta ($2.4m). And there's still more to come, so watch this space.