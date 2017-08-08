Inden Design Breathes Life Into The Mercedes SLS AMG

The Mercedes-AMG GT is superior to the SLS AMG in every measurable way, but in the brand’s pursuit of rivaling the Porsche 911 and targeting a larger demographic, it doesn’t quite have the road presence of its predecessor.
Now, German tuner Inden Design has shown off what it can do with the SLS to freshen up its design and take the Black Series to even more extreme heights, making the AMG GT seem more restrained than ever.
Up front, the tuner has implemented a new apron and blacked-out the grille and three-pointed star to give the SLS all the stealth and aggression it could ever need.
Further styling modifications include a freshened-up rear bumper with more exposed carbon, an all-carbon fiber wing as well as a new set of side skirts.
Beyond the exterior tweaks, Inden added a set of KW coilovers, a stainless steel exhaust system and massaged the 6.2-liter V8 engine to now pump out 635 hp, a full 64 hp more than the standard car.