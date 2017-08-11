Infiniti Prototype 9 Concept Breaks Cover Ahead Of Pebble Beach

Following a preview earlier this week, Infiniti has released new photos of the stunning Prototype 9 concept.
Published by Motor Trend, the images give us a better look at the retro-inspired concept which will be unveiled at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
Looking like a modern-day silver arrow, the Prototype 9 draws inspiration from classic race cars and features a minimalist exterior with handcrafted aluminum body panels, an open cockpit, and exposed wheels with a wire-mesh design. Unfortunately, things take a turn for the worse up front as hood ornament feels out of place and the grille will undoubtedly prove controversial.
Despite the retro-inspired styling, the Prototype 9 is an extremely high-tech vehicle as it reportedly has a powertrain that is loosely based on the next-generation Nissan Leaf. The rear-mounted electric motor is powered by a 30 kWh battery pack and produces a modest 148 hp (110 kW) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque.
That might not sound like much by today's standards but the concept only weighs 1,962 lbs (890 kg). Thanks to its extreme lightness, the car will accelerate from 0-60 mph in less than 5.5 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 105 mph (168 km/h). The latter figure is a bit disappointing and so is the claim that the model is only good for about 20 minutes of action on the track.