Infiniti Teases Retro Prototype Ahead Of Pebble Beach Debut

Infiniti just threw two teaser images of its upcoming “heritage-inspired prototype” that’s set to make its debut at the upcoming Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
From the images, Infiniti’s retro prototype looks like it draws inspiration from pre-war single-seater race cars.
Infiniti’s Sevior VP of Design Alfonso Albaisa set the idea behind their new concept by saying: "It started as a simple thought: What if we found a car, down at the southern tip of Japan, buried deep in the bush, hidden from all eyes for 70 years? What if in this car we found the seed of passion planted during our first Japanese Grand Prix and the power and artistry of Infiniti today? What would this discovery look like?"
The concept will mix early motorsports with Infiniti’s “Powerful Elegance” design language and will blend the retro looks with a futuristic EV powertrain as well.
“The new prototype not only celebrates Infiniti's passion for design, but also the great roots of the company's pioneer spirit and innovation mindset,” the company said in its press release.