Infiniti Tells Its Q50 And Q60 To Quit Stalling

Infiniti has uncovered a problem with the fuel pump software on some of its models, so it's recalling them to make sure their engines don't stall while under way.
The problem was discovered in certain 2016-18 Q50 sedans and 2017 Q60 coupes – specifically those equipped with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, not the 3.5-liter hybrid V6 or the top-of-the-line 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6.
All told, Infiniti figures the problem could affect 14,192 vehicles in the United States, which will need to be brought in to their local dealerships to have the software for the fuel pump control module updated – a fairly simple matter compared to some recalls that require mechanical alterations.
Even for these relatively low-volume luxury models, that number still represents a drop in the bucket compared to their overall sales. Last year, Infiniti sold fewer than 4,000 Q60s in the US, but over 44,000 Q50s. The lion's share of those recalled, it follows, are Q50s (11,843 units), with a smaller number of Q60s (2,349).
Retailers have an estimated 1,279 and 877 of them, respectively, in inventory, and a stop-sale order has been put in effect until those, too, can be serviced in accordance with the recall.