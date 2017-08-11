Infiniti Tries To Replicate A Painting By Drifting A Q50 In JDM Spot

Eager to show off the sporty prowess of the Infiniti Q50, the automaker has released a somewhat-strange but undeniably creative commercial for the Japanese market.
The clip shows German racing driver Michael Krumm behind the wheel of a blue Q50 as he attempts to stay in the blue lines of a thin course painted in an empty parking lot. The only catch is that the course is a replica of an abstract painting created by a pig. Yes, you read that right.
As we said, the concept is a little weird but it does show off some impressive driving from Krumm, including multiple handbrake turns, not that the Q50 is necessarily designed for such stunts.
In range-topping guise, the Infiniti Q50 is fitted with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine delivering 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. Other engines offered for the 2018 model year include a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, the aforementioned 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 but detuned to 300 hp, and a 3.5-liter V6 hybrid.