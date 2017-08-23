Insignia GSi And Grandland X Are Opel's Frankfurt Stars

If you're looking to catch a glimpse of some of Opel's latest vehicles before they hit showrooms, then the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show is the place to do so.
One of them is the new Insignia GSi, which may not be a fully-fledged OPC, but it's an important addition to the family car lineup for two reasons: it marks the return of the GSi moniker, and it's faster than the old Insignia OPC, despite being 69hp less powerful.
Speaking of power, this range-topping model uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 260PS (252hp) and 400Nm (lb-ft) of torque to the ground, through a new 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car is also 160kg (353lbs) lighter than a comparable Insignia OPC 2.8 V6 Turbo.
Opel's second premiere for the German event is the new Grandland X. The SUV shares its underpinnings with the latest Peugeot 3008, and it's larger than both the Mokka X and Crossland X. The automaker will launch the Opel Grandland X early next year, with prices to be announced at a later date.
Looking to steer some customers away from buying an SUV is the new Opel Insignia Country Tourer. This is the most hairy-chested version of the family car and it comes with a rugged appearance, highlighted by the plastic body cladding and jacked up suspension. Moreover, it also gets standard all-wheel drive with torque vectoring to help improve its traction.
Opel will also display the latest Vivaro Tourer passenger van alongside the aforementioned vehicles, along with an unspecified version of the same Vivaro.
Finally, an Insignia, customized by Opel Exclusive, will also shine under the spotlight.