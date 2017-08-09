Intel And Mobileye To Launch A Fleet Of 100 Vehicles With Level 4 Autonomy

Following the acquisition of Mobileye for $15 billion, Intel has announced plans to build a fleet of autonomous vehicles.
According to the chip giant, Mobileye will build 100 autonomous vehicles which will have Level 4 autonomy. The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) describes this as "high automation" and says vehicles with this level of technology should be able to drive themselves under most driving conditions.
The first vehicles will hit the street later this year and they will undergo testing in several different locations including Europe, Israel, and the United States.
The test fleet will include multiple car brands and vehicle types to "demonstrate the technology’s agnostic nature." Intel also revealed the vehicles will combine its open computing platforms and 5G technology with Mobileye's various sensing, mapping, and fusion technologies.
According to incoming Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua, “Building cars and testing them in real-world conditions provides immediate feedback and will accelerate delivery of technologies and solutions for highly and fully autonomous vehicles." The executive went on to say "Our goal is to develop autonomous vehicle technology that can be deployed anywhere, which means we need to test and train the vehicles in varying locations.”