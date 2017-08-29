Is The 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE Everything We Hoped For?

Creating track-focused muscle cars is all the rage nowadays and on paper, Chevrolet’s Camaro ZL1 1LE sounds like the most extreme to date.
Utilizing the same supercharged 6.2-liter V8 as the ‘standard’ ZL1 and producing an identical 650 hp, the 1LE is unquestionably fast in a straight line. What separates it from all others is the extreme aero kit designed to make it corner like a supercar but in the real world, does this actually make the hardcore Camaro the best yet?
Motor Trend recently jumped behind the wheel of the new car to put it through its paces on both the street and the racetrack to find out.
When looking purely at its specs, it’s fair to say that the ZL1 1LE doesn’t have any rivals. However, Ford’s Mustang Shelby GT350R remains one of the best performance cars on the market despite being two years old and ‘only’ having 526 hp. Is the 1LE the new muscle car king?