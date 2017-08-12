Is The 2018 Chevy Traverse An Improvement Over Its Predecessor?

Well, according to ConsumerReports, which bought their very own example, the answer is 'yes'.
It looks good, after receiving a redesigned bodywork, and it sports a spacious cabin, with wide and accommodating front seats, and plenty of room for the passengers on the second row. Getting in an out of the third row is not that easy, but at least it can be used by adults.
Passengers will also get to enjoy USB ports in every row and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, but taking center stage inside is the familiar infotainment system, with its colorful and intuitive screen. This is retractable, providing additional storage, and comes with smartphone integration that includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Taking the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse onto the road reveals a quiet cabin, and a mannered and civilized ride. It corners quite well, for a vehicle this size, and it's comfortable too, as its suspension absorbs most bumps in the road.
Moreover, the new 9-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly, so there's nothing much to complain about here, but we should let CR point us through some of its strong and weak points in the review that follows.