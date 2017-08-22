Is The Mercedes-Benz R230 55 AMG The Best Looking Modern SL?

In the mid-2000s, the Mercedes-Benz SL was the sports car to go, as the R230 series featured just about everything an enthusiast needed, packed in a sexy body.
The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson is one of the celebrities that used to own such a vehicle, and he expressed his love for it on more than one occasion, praising its design and the way it drove.
If this gorgeous example has made you want a Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG of your own, then you should know that it's for sale. However, before planning a trip to Salon Prive, where it will go under the hammer at SilverstoneAuctions on September 2, there are a few things you should know about it.
The first, and most important aspect is that despite being built in 2004, it has just 4,300 miles (6,920km) on the clock, after a banker bought it for his wife to use, and strangely, she did not like it at all.
Secondly, it's right-hand drive, and thirdly, it's believed to sell for £35,000 to £45,000 ($45,519-$58,525), plus a buyer's premium of 15 percent, tax included. That's slightly more than the base Ford Mustang in the United Kingdom, which retails from £33,645 ($43,757).