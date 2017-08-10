Is The New Volvo V90's Sexy Looks Enough To Sway You From The Germans?

In the old days, Volvo estates were boxes on wheels, but not anymore, with the Swedes pumping out stylish wagons like the all-new V90.
It's based on the S90 saloon and comes as an alternative to the ubiquitous Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon, BMW 5-Series Touring, and Audi A6 Avant.
Besides its sexy exterior styling, the V90 has a clean cabin with a simple yet upscale design, comfortable seats, and the latest technology features that should make your ride more pleasant.
All V90s get a standard automatic gearbox, and that's quite relaxing on the go, but there is a tiny problem, as the delay between pushing the throttle and making the car to move could be a pain.
Moreover, its boot capacity is actually smaller than its German rivals, and while the sound proofing is good, there is that annoying diesel engine that comes in to spoil the ambiance.
Mat Watson from CarWow went for a ride in a Volvo V90 and found that you should shortlist it if you're looking for an executive wagon. However, that's not the only thing he found, as there are both cool and disturbing features that could make a difference between making a deposit or going for a similarly equipped Audi, Merc', or BMW, but you're going to have to check out the video to find out what these are.