Is The Pontiac Aztek Starting To Become Cool?

Let's face it, the Pontiac Aztek is still one of the ugliest cars ever made, although if you look real close, it's surprisingly practical and, some might say, even interesting.
According to Doug DeMuro, there's way more to the Aztek than meets the eye. For starters, you might be shocked to find out just how versatile of an SUV this is. It will keep your water cool, provide you with a mattress to sleep on and some models even come with a tent.
On the road, it may not be in any way sporty or fast in terms of zero to 60 times, but the ride is fairly smooth, making it a very decent long distance cruiser.
In terms of cabin quality, it's definitely nothing to write home about, even for an old GM product. The plastics are cheap and for some reason, there's a grab handle in the middle of the dashboard - as if Pontiac was expecting you to do some serious off-roading with your Aztek.
Overall, you might be surprised to learn just how many useful quirks this car has. And its appearance, good or bad (mostly bad), went a long way in making the Aztek well known throughout the automotive industry - as did its multiple cameos on Breaking Bad.
So is there a future where somebody might look at an Aztek and think it's cool? Quite possibly.