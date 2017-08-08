Is This 1500 HP Ripsaw The Craziest Vehicle Ever?

A couple of years ago, we stumbled upon the Ripsaw EV2 from Howe and Howe, a military vehicle supplier.
Since then, the crazy, out-of-this-world off-roader has made a starring appearance in The Fate Of The Furious and with a 600 hp diesel beneath the skin, it’s has more than enough power to get your adrenaline pumping. Evidently, Howe and Howe wasn’t satisfied.
What we have here is a new Ripsaw installed with a huge 727 cubic inch V8 delivering 1,500 hp. That brute of a powertrain has turned the Ripsaw into a fire breathing monster that can speed along any terrain imaginable, perform high-paced donuts, epic drifts and even wheelies (or snow trackies?) like a superbike.
The 1,500 hp Ripsaw is so obscene that it would be perfect for a video game like Halo or a Hollywood blockbuster like Predator. Shame we’ll never see one on the road.